Iowa Wolves vs RGV Vipers

By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers earn their fourth straight win 124-106 over the Iowa Wolves.

CORRECTION: Vipers won 124-106, not 126 as reported.

2 years ago Friday, March 11 2022 Mar 11, 2022 Friday, March 11, 2022 10:11:00 PM CST March 11, 2022
