IRS Grants 1-Day Extension due to Office Closures for National Day of Mourning
WESLACO – The IRS is granting an extra day to anyone who needs to file a tax return by Wednesday, Dec. 5.
Because this day is proclaimed as a mark of respect for President George H.W. Bush, the IRS will be closed.
That means the new deadline is Dec. 6; this includes payments required to be made through the Treasury Department’s electronic federal tax payment system.
