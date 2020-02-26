IRS hiring more employees to help amid tax season
Related Story
WESLACO – Tax season is underway and the Internal Revenue Service is hiring more employees to help.
The IRS is hiring up to 40 new bilingual employees who will be focused on a specialized call line.
IRS communications liaison, Irma Trevino says the main goal is to help people comply with their taxes.
Anyone who wishes to contact the IRS can call 1-800-829-1040.
News
WESLACO – Tax season is underway and the Internal Revenue Service is hiring more employees to help. The IRS... More >>
News Video
-
Construction underway for new 1,000-foot pier at South Padre Island
-
Heavy law enforcement presence in Starr County neighborhood
-
Race for Texas' 28th congressional district seat
-
DHS acting deputy secretary talks immigration in Valley visit amid virus outbreak...
-
Possible grease fire at Donna mobile home under investigation