IRS hiring more employees to help amid tax season

WESLACO – Tax season is underway and the Internal Revenue Service is hiring more employees to help.

The IRS is hiring up to 40 new bilingual employees who will be focused on a specialized call line.

IRS communications liaison, Irma Trevino says the main goal is to help people comply with their taxes.

Anyone who wishes to contact the IRS can call 1-800-829-1040.

