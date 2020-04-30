x

IRS launches stimulus check tracking tool

Some Rio Grande Valley residents are still waiting for their stimulus checks.

Most economic impact payments will be sent through direct deposit with information from resident’s 2018 or 2019 tax forms.

For those expecting their check through the mail, the Internal Service Revenue launched a tracking tool for estimated arrival dates.

The tool also allows people to update bank account information.

