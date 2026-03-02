Isaiah Torres' Rise in the coaching ranks

By: Alfredo Sanchez

Basketball has been part of Isaiah Torres’ life since his youth through his father who coaches high school girls basketball in Brownsville

“Those are special moments because as coaches you’re out a lot so anytime we had practice anytime we had games or that I could take him with me, he’d come with me” says Brownsville Veterans girls basketball Head Coach Arnold Torres.

“Growing up watching him and watching those girls, that was my NBA, my college, my pro team. So just being around that yeah it was my first love just basketball,” says RGV Vipers Assistant Coach Isaiah Torres.

Little did Isaiah know this experience would later lead him to follow his father’s footsteps in the coaching world.

“I always kind of found myself gravitating back towards coaching whether it was helping coach my sister as she was coming up or just volunteering like helping out kids in Brownsville you know whatever it may be,” said Isaiah Torres.

A new found passion that opened a door with the vipers in 2022 as a basketball operations intern, and in the summer of that year the opportunity to serve as an assistant coach for the Angeles de la Ciudad de Mexico.

“Being thrown into that fire was really an eye opening experience for me and like adaptability was a big thing while I was out there and that kind of gave me the confidence but also like a lot of lessons.”

In the summer of 2025, Isaiah served as an assistant coach of the NBA G League United Team in Singapore. An experience that led him to become the first assistant coach from the valley in Vipers history.

“He understands things. He grasps things very quickly. I just love being around him quite frankly even when we had him this summer with G League United he was one of the first three people I reached out to because I wanted him to be involved,” says RGV Vipers Head Coach Joseph Blair.

“It didn't feel real until we started even when we were here pre-training camp and all that stuff. We had some guys in the gym and it kind of took me a little bit to kind of realize the new step and process of all that.”

A role that Isaiah says is a privilege to have as a way to inspire others from the valley that they too can become coaches at the pro level.

“Whether it would be for this organization or any professional level organization, I kind of want to be a hope and inspiration for them to kind of carry on and pursue their passion.”