It's Been A Long Time, Omar
WESLACO - A successful local boxer who has been absent from the ring for more than a year is back in the gym again. Omar Figueroa, Jr. is making a comeback to jump start a professional career that has never seem him lose a bout. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has details.
