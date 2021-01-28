'It's been hard': Thousands line up for wristband for vaccine in Edinburg

DHR Health in Edinburg hosted the largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Valley on Tuesday.

Thousands of people from across the Rio Grande Valley lined up at H-EB park, in hopes of being among the 6,500 people to receive a wristband granting access to the clinic.

Rosalio and Julie Rosales left their home in Brownsville early Monday morning to secure a spot in line.

The couple, eager to be vaccinated, hope the vaccine is a step closer to normal life.

"It's been hard especially with the grandkids,” Rosalio Rosales said. “We can't see them you know, we see them from afar."

Watch the video for the full story.