Jail facilities in Cameron Co. back in compliance with state standards

WESLACO – The problems at some Cameron County jails were corrected following several non-compliant issues found by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards during their annual inspection last year.

After this month’s re-inspection, it was determined the jail facilities had “no deficiencies noted” and fixed all the problems highlighted in their initial inspection.

Problems now corrected include face-to-face observations conducted every 15 to 30 minutes, fire panel replacements, adequate inmate access to the dayroom and enough cleaning supplies provided.

