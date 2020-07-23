Jalen Arellano Signs to Graceland University

SANTA ROSA - Jalen Arellano receiving not one but two offers to play college sports for Graceland University; one for basketball and one for football.

During his time with the Warriors he helped his team make it to the playoffs.

He's not going to be alone on this journey as a handful of his teammates signed to play for the Yellowjackets as well.

He plans on majoring in criminal justice with hopes of becoming a detective after college.