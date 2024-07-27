Javelinas Prepare for District Leader
ALAMO - PSJA Southwest will be the next team that tries to slow down the district leader in 16-5A, Division 1. Mission Veterans has reeled off five straight district wins after opening the season with a non-district loss to Mission. The Patriots should get a strong opposing effort this week after the Javelinas shut down Lopez. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva reports.
