Javelinas Prepare for District Leader

ALAMO - PSJA Southwest will be the next team that tries to slow down the district leader in 16-5A, Division 1.  Mission Veterans has reeled off five straight district wins after opening the season with a non-district loss to Mission.  The Patriots should get a strong opposing effort this week after the Javelinas shut down Lopez.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva reports.

5 years ago Wednesday, October 17 2018 Oct 17, 2018 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 9:33:14 PM CDT October 17, 2018
