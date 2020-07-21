x

jesus ortiz signs NLI with Central Methodist University

SANTA MARIA - Jesus Ortiz signed his NLI to Central Methodist University to continue his basketball career.

During his time with the cougars he was first team all district his senior year.

While being an eagle he plans on pursuing a degree in exercise science, to become a physical therapist. 

