Judge Cortez letter to Elon Musk asks to consider Hidalgo County for Tesla HQ, factory
Related Story
The founder of SpaceX and Tesla got into a war of words over the weekend.
Elon Musk threatening to move his Tesla headquarters from California to a state with fewer social distancing rules. This caught the attention of Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez in a letter on Monday.
Hey @elonmusk: Hidalgo County @JudgeCortez and @GovAbbott are ready to accommodate @Tesla. @john_jwitt #HidalgoCounty #WelcomeTesla pic.twitter.com/YSINvFM8Ca— Hidalgo County (@HidalgoCounty) May 11, 2020
Cortez offers Hidalgo County as a new site for Tesla headquarters. Musk responded with, “Note is much appreciated.”
Note is much appreciated— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020
Houston officials also reached out to Musk to place their bid.
News
The founder of SpaceX and Tesla got into a war of words over the weekend. Elon Musk threatening to... More >>
News Video
-
Municipalities to dispute with Hidalgo County over fair share of CARES Act...
-
Hidalgo County children living in poverty still lack access to free meals...
-
Legal battle continues between AT&T and Brownsville for cell tower construction
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 12
-
Community children of Weslaco church stay creative amid pandemic