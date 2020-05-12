x

Judge Cortez letter to Elon Musk asks to consider Hidalgo County for Tesla HQ, factory

The founder of SpaceX and Tesla got into a war of words over the weekend.

Elon Musk threatening to move his Tesla headquarters from California to a state with fewer social distancing rules. This caught the attention of Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez in a letter on Monday.

Cortez offers Hidalgo County as a new site for Tesla headquarters. Musk responded with, “Note is much appreciated.”

Houston officials also reached out to Musk to place their bid.

