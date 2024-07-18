Jugador de la semana 2: Noel Serna recibe reconocimiento
Hechos Valle felicita al jugador de la semana número dos, Noel Serna, de la preparatoria de Edinburg, quien acumulo un total de un total de 382 reacciones.
Serna ha sobresalido llegando a la zona de anotación en los primeros dos partidos de la temporada 2022.
Vea el video para el informe completo con Alfredo Sánchez.
