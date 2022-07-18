x

Julius Arredondo Goes From The Grid Iron to the Fair Way

PHARR, TEXAS - You may remember him from last season, Quarterback Julius Arredondo led the PSJA North Raider Football team to the third round of playoffs, stepping in as just a sophomore. During the offseason, his focus shifts to golf. Watch the story above for more:

