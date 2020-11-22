Jury finds Brownsville ISD Trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson guilty on federal bribery charges

A jury convicted Brownsville school board Trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson on federal bribery charges Wednesday.

Atkinson was accused of accepting a $10,000 bribe to place an item on the school board agenda — and pushing her fellow trustees to approve it — during a FBI sting operation.

She pleaded not guilty and took the case to trial.

After deliberating for about four hours, the jury found Atkinson guilty of one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and six counts of violating the federal Travel Act.

Atkinson will remain on bond. She is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 9.