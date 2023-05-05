Jury finds man guilty in 2020 murder of teen

Jesus Saldana Ramirez has been found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo.

The jury deliberated Friday morning after three days of testimony. Jesus was accused of stabbing Castillo dozens of times, then dumping her body near Harlingen.

Jesus's sister, Carla Saldana took the stand and said her brother told her what he did.

"That he had fought with a person who most, probably that person is not alive," Carla said.

Jesus told her he was defending himself from Castillo. He also said the same thing to officers, and that is what his defense is trying to prove to jurors during the trial.

After investigators found Castillo's body, they looked for Jesus, but he had fled to Mexico, but his family convinced him to turn himself in.

Sergeant Manny Tovar also took the stand.

"Everything from showing him the pictures, to the route, even the confrontation towards the end. He was just involved and almost intrigued by it," Tovar said.

Jurors were shown social media messages that linked the suspect and the victim. They were told Castillo was a runaway from CPS custody.

Castillo had stab wounds all over her body, including her back, hands, hips and head; 67 in total.

The jury will meet back on Monday to deliver the sentence.