Jury Selection Underway for Former La Joya Police Chief

UPDATE (3/4): The trial for the former La Joya police chief is underway.

New developments show the informant used to catch Geovani Hernandez, stole money himself.

Hernandez is accused of allegedly intentionally scouting and assisting in drug trafficking.

During Monday's testimony, a Homeland Security special agent told the jury that the agency used an informant by the name of Hector Saucedo to secretly catch the former police chief in action.

The agent says the informant was eventually deactivated as a source.

The informant is a witness in the trial.

LA JOYA – Jury selection is underway for a former Rio Grande Valley police chief.

Geovani Hernandez is accused of helping cartels carry out drug deals.

He was arrested in August of 2017.

Hernadez most recently served as a sergeant in Progreso and also served as the police chief in La Joya.

His trial is set for March 14.