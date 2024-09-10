x

Juvenile arrested after making threats against Brownsville charter school

Related Story

A Brownsville juvenile was arrested after police received a report of a threatening message sent in a group chat.

Brownsville police said the message indicated the juvenile intended to bring a gun to Jubilee Pablo Kisel, a charter school.

Police said the statement raised concerns among other juveniles who reported the message. The accused juvenile was quickly identified and apprehended.

News
Juvenile arrested after making threats against Brownsville...
Juvenile arrested after making threats against Brownsville charter school
A Brownsville juvenile was arrested after police received a report of a threatening message sent in a group chat. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 08 2024 Sep 8, 2024 Sunday, September 08, 2024 1:16:00 PM CDT September 08, 2024
Radar
7 Days