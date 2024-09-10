Juvenile arrested after making threats against Brownsville charter school
A Brownsville juvenile was arrested after police received a report of a threatening message sent in a group chat.
Brownsville police said the message indicated the juvenile intended to bring a gun to Jubilee Pablo Kisel, a charter school.
Police said the statement raised concerns among other juveniles who reported the message. The accused juvenile was quickly identified and apprehended.
