Juvenile male arrested on terroristic threat charge, Raymondville ISD says

Authorities arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile early Thursday morning for allegedly making a terroristic threat, Raymondville Superintendent Stetson Roane said in a statement.

The suspect is an eight grade student at Myra Green Middle School, authorities said.

Raymondville ISD police worked with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate recent social media threats.

RELATED: 4 arrested in connection to ‘credible threat’ at Donna ISD

The district said it has contracted additional certified peace officers at each campus for the remainder of the school year and will implement enhanced security measures.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office said it will continue to provide extra patrol at all four school districts in Willacy County.

RELATED: Mercedes teen arraigned on charge of making a terroristic threat

Read the district's entire statement below: