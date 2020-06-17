x

Kim Kardashian calls for Gov. Abbott to halt execution of man convicted for 1998 murder

Related Story

An execution for a man convicted of killing a Brownsville woman is set for Tuesday. However, now a reality television celebrity is calling for Gov. Greg Abbott to stop it.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West sent out a tweet about Ruben Gutierrez’s case. She wants a full review before the execution, which would include DNA testing.

Gutierrez’s legal team failed to secure a hold on his execution last week. They too pushed for DNA testing.

News
Kim Kardashian West calls for Gov. Abbott...
Kim Kardashian West calls for Gov. Abbott to halt execution of man convicted for 1998 murder
An execution for a man convicted of killing a Brownsville woman is set for Tuesday. However, now a reality television... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 7:27:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020
Radar
7 Days