Kim Kardashian calls for Gov. Abbott to halt execution of man convicted for 1998 murder

An execution for a man convicted of killing a Brownsville woman is set for Tuesday. However, now a reality television celebrity is calling for Gov. Greg Abbott to stop it.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West sent out a tweet about Ruben Gutierrez’s case. She wants a full review before the execution, which would include DNA testing.

Gutierrez’s legal team failed to secure a hold on his execution last week. They too pushed for DNA testing.