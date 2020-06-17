Kim Kardashian calls for Gov. Abbott to halt execution of man convicted for 1998 murder
An execution for a man convicted of killing a Brownsville woman is set for Tuesday. However, now a reality television celebrity is calling for Gov. Greg Abbott to stop it.
On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West sent out a tweet about Ruben Gutierrez’s case. She wants a full review before the execution, which would include DNA testing.
Gutierrez’s legal team failed to secure a hold on his execution last week. They too pushed for DNA testing.
Ruben Gutirrez has been on death row for over 20 years for a murder he said he did not commit. He has always maintained his innocence and has made requests to get DNA collected from the body of the victim tested to prove that he did not kill an 85 yr old woman during a robbery. pic.twitter.com/r0MhKusWJx— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2020
