Kim Kardashian posts letter in support of Harlingen mom on death row

Kim Kardashian posted in support of a Harlingen mom currently on death row.

The reality star posted a letter Melissa Lucio's children sent to Gov. Greg Abbott asking him to stop the execution.

Kardashian called the letter “heartbreaking.”

“There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her,” Kardashian said. “This is one of the many reasons why I am against the death penalty - and why I pray her children’s wish is granted and their mother’s life is spared.”

On Tuesday, Kardashian wrote about her support for Lucio and shared a link to a petition for the governor to cancel the upcoming execution. She later deleted that post.

Lucio is scheduled to be executed on April 27.