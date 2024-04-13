x

Kiwanis Club of Edinburg to honor local heroes with Pancake Breakfast

The Kiwanis Club of Edinburg will soon be honoring local military, police, firefighters and first responders with a Pancake Breakfast fundraiser.

The money raised from the fundraiser will go toward student scholarships.

Kiwanis Club President Dr. Aaron Salinas and Director Teri Sipes speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how the community can get involved with the fundraiser.

The Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast With Our Heroes is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at the Edinburg Activity Center.

For more information, you can email the club at kiwanisclubofedinburg@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

