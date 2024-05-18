KRGV Cares Closet helping child life program in easing hospital stay for kids

On any given day, children participating in several activities can be found in the play room, located in the third floor of the South Texas Health System Children's Hospital in Edinburg.

You could call it a distraction for little kids who have been poked and prodded as they wait to go home.

The hospital’s Child Life Program is designed to get the young patients out of their hospital beds, and into a fun environment.

According to the hospital’s pediatric director, Gabriel Alcantar, the program helps the kids by "allowing them to be a child, even in a situation where they're ill.”

It’s a good distraction for the parents as well. They get to interact with other parents and hospital staff members.

Now, KRGV is helping the hospital program make the kids feel at home.

The KRGV Cares Closet is located across from the play room, and we’re working on stocking it with toys and other goods so children can feel at ease in the hospital.

As of Thursday evening, the KRGV Cares Closet campaign has collected more than $8,000 in monetary donations from viewers.

The last day to donate to the campaign is Friday, May 17.

Click here to donate.

Watch the video above for the full story.