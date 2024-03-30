x

La Entrevista: Boutique en Edinburg ofrece ropa de moda para mujeres

Una boutique de ropa de mujer está ofreciendo ropa con precios accesibles.

Grit & Grace abrió en Edinburg en octubre, y Blanca López y Lizzy Muriel visita Al Mediodía Valle para hablar sobre la tienda.

Grit & Grace está ubicado en la 3820 US-281 BUS en Edinburg.

Más información está disponible en línea. 

