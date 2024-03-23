x

La Entrevista: Comisionado del precinto 3 nos recuerda la importancia de votar

Nos acompaña Everardo Villarreal, comisionado del distrito electoral 3 del condado Hidalgo, nos habla de la importancia de votar y su récord de estos 3 años en esta posición.

2 weeks ago Monday, March 04 2024 Mar 4, 2024 Monday, March 04, 2024 10:28:00 AM CST March 04, 2024
