La Entrevista: Como aliviar dolores de espalda con fisioterapia

André y Marie Acuña son propietarios de Doctor's Physical Therapy and Sports Institute hoy visitan nuestros estudios de Buenos Días Valle para hablar sobre del dolor de espalda y algunos ejercicios que podemos hacer para aliviarlos.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

Vea la segunda parte aquí:

1 week ago Wednesday, February 22 2023
