La Entrevista: Como identificar estafas electrónicas

En La Entrevista, Hilda Martínez, presidenta del Buro de Mejores Negocios, informa sobre las estafas telefónicas y como identificarlas con el objetivo de evitar ser estafado.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

1 month ago Monday, April 10 2023 Apr 10, 2023 Monday, April 10, 2023 4:35:00 PM CDT April 10, 2023
