La Entrevista: Como la Universidad, Our Lady of The Lake, se enfoca en ayudar a los estudiantes.

En Buenos Días Valle, El Dr. Abel Antonio Chávez, Presidente de la universidad Our Lady of The Lake desde julio del 2022, visita nuestros estudios y se une a La Entrevista para hablar sobre las grandes oportunidades que ofrece la universidad y como valoran las necesidades de sus estudiantes. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

4 weeks ago Thursday, February 09 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Thursday, February 09, 2023 12:21:00 PM CST February 09, 2023
