La Entrevista: Consejos para solicitar préstamos de vivienda

La prestamista, Glenda Hinojosa, visita los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para brindar algunos consejos en cuanto a la solicitud de un préstamo de vivienda.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

2 weeks ago Thursday, April 27 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Thursday, April 27, 2023 10:36:00 AM CDT April 27, 2023
