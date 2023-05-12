La Entrevista: Consejos para solicitar préstamos de vivienda
La prestamista, Glenda Hinojosa, visita los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para brindar algunos consejos en cuanto a la solicitud de un préstamo de vivienda.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
