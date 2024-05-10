x

La Entrevista: Cookie Co elabora un postre por el Día de la Madre

Vero Rodríguez, representante de Cookie Co. visita Noticias RGV para presentarnos en esta oportunidad unos postres elaborados especialmente por el Día de la Madre. 

Instagram:mycookieco.tx 

Ubicación: 1519 S Jackson Rd. Pharr, TX

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

