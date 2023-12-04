x

La Entrevista: Cuidados dentales y restauraciones estéticas

En el segmento La Entrevista, el experto en odontología restaurador Dr. Lucas Cantú nos habla de su responsabilidad en crear la perfecta sonrisa.

Vea el video para el informe completo.



1 year ago Monday, September 26 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Monday, September 26, 2022 10:20:00 AM CDT September 26, 2022
