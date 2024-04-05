x

La Entrevista: 'Diamond Spa Loung' se especializa en el servicio de uñas

Katherine Ramírez y Thalia Lugo visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para contarnos sobre 'Diamond Spa Loung' especializado en el servicio de uñas.

Ubicación del Spa: 8001 N 10th ST Suite160 McAllen. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

2 days ago Wednesday, April 03 2024 Apr 3, 2024 Wednesday, April 03, 2024 9:14:00 AM CDT April 03, 2024
