La Entrevista: 'Diamond Spa Loung' se especializa en el servicio de uñas
Katherine Ramírez y Thalia Lugo visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para contarnos sobre 'Diamond Spa Loung' especializado en el servicio de uñas.
Ubicación del Spa: 8001 N 10th ST Suite160 McAllen.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
