La Entrevista: El arte de repostería con Ruby Garza
Ruby Garza, la propietaria de Ruby Artesanía Gourmet visito nuestros estudios para hablar sobre el crear figuras y adornos al hacer un pastel.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
