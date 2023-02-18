x

La Entrevista: El arte de repostería con Ruby Garza

Ruby Garza, la propietaria de Ruby Artesanía Gourmet visito nuestros estudios para hablar sobre el crear figuras y adornos al hacer un pastel.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

2 days ago Thursday, February 16 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Thursday, February 16, 2023 1:38:00 PM CST February 16, 2023
