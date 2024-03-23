x

La Entrevista: Estrenan documental de un veterano de Vietnam

Alberto Ramos Jr, productor y Fernando Álvarez, un veterano de Vietnam y profesor retirado de Edinburg ISD, visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a asistir al estreno de un videoclip documental este viernes 22 de marzo sobre la historia de los veteranos. 

