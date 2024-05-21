x

La Entrevista: 'Fancy Charm by Ale' se especializa en la venta de accesorios

Related Story

Aleida Rosas, propietaria de Fancy Charm by Ale, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos la historia y origen de su negocio especializado en la venta de accesorios y ropa.

Instagram: @fancycharmbyale

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

News
La Entrevista: 'Fancy Charm by Ale' se...
La Entrevista: 'Fancy Charm by Ale' se especializa en la venta de accesorios
Aleida Rosas, propietaria de Fancy Charm by Ale, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos la historia y origen de su negocio... More >>
1 week ago Friday, May 10 2024 May 10, 2024 Friday, May 10, 2024 12:26:00 PM CDT May 10, 2024
Radar
7 Days