La Entrevista: 'Fancy Charm by Ale' se especializa en la venta de accesorios
Related Story
Aleida Rosas, propietaria de Fancy Charm by Ale, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos la historia y origen de su negocio especializado en la venta de accesorios y ropa.
Instagram: @fancycharmbyale
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
News
Aleida Rosas, propietaria de Fancy Charm by Ale, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos la historia y origen de su negocio... More >>
News Video
-
Prescription Health: Stopping migraines before they start
-
Harlingen CISD community remembers middle school student who drowned at South Padre...
-
Fishing tournament at South Padre Island to benefit children's cancer center
-
UTRGV in Edinburg to build new residence hall
-
Murder trial starts for McAllen man accused in death of 5-year-old boy...
Sports Video
-
MCHI'S LAURYN MENCHACA SIGNS TO UTRGV TRACK & FIELD
-
UIL Softball & Baseball playoff upcoming schedule
-
Edinburg's Emily Carranco signs for Texas A&M San Antonio Basketball
-
UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores 5-18
-
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights and Scores 5-18