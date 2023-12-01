La Entrevista: Gimnasio de Edinburg ofrece gran variedad de actividades
Related Story
En La Entrevista, Vivian Saldana y Ricardo Garza, departe de HD performance Gym ofrecen entrenamiento de fuerza y acondicionamiento, así como clases individuales.
También brindan clases de ejercicio solo para mujeres, clases de boxeo y mucho más.
El gimnasio está ubicado en 4623 S. Alamo Rd. #113 Edinburg, TX
Vea el video para el informe completo.
News
En La Entrevista, Vivian Saldana y Ricardo Garza, departe de HD performance Gym ofrecen entrenamiento de fuerza y acondicionamiento, así... More >>
News Video
-
Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigating after grave site found ‘desecrated’
-
Former Weslaco city commissioner sentenced in water plant bribery scheme
-
Harlingen doctor charged with manslaughter pleads not guilty
-
Third smuggler sentenced in connection with fatal 2021 Palmview crash
-
Hidalgo County provides update on new courthouse construction