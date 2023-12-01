x

La Entrevista: Gimnasio de Edinburg ofrece gran variedad de actividades

En La Entrevista, Vivian Saldana y Ricardo Garza, departe de HD performance Gym ofrecen entrenamiento de fuerza y acondicionamiento, así como clases individuales.

También brindan clases de ejercicio solo para mujeres, clases de boxeo y mucho más.

El gimnasio está ubicado en 4623 S. Alamo Rd. #113 Edinburg, TX

Vea el video para el informe completo.

