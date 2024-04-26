x

La Entrevista: 'Holistic Health Center' ofrece sesiones de terapia

Lupita Díaz, propietaria de Holistic Health Center, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre su trabajo relacionado con la terapia por medio de masajes de biocuántica energética aplicada, una manera de relajar el cuerpo y la mente.

Número de contacto: (956) 346-1278 

Facebook: holistichealthcenter | Instagram: holistichealthcenter4

Ubicación: 1200 Central Blvd. Suite A-5 Brownsville, TX 78520

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

