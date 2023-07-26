x

La Entrevista: Jorge Díaz Photgraphy retrata los momentos significativos

En La Entrevista, Jorge Díaz, comparte sobre su labor artística en Jorge Díaz Photography en donde retrata los momentos más importantes de los residentes del Valle del Río Grande.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

