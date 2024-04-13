x

La Entrevista: Joyería artesanal en Edinburg

Nancy Torres es la gerente comercial de B-Nice, con sede en Edinburg, el cual es un emprendimiento dedicado a las joyas con cuatro baños de oro de 18K y distintos elementos comerciales. 

Instagram: @bnicejewelry

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

