La Entrevista: La higiene bucal ayuda a prevenir enfermedades

La Dentista Daniela Mejía destaca la importancia del cuidado dental durante los días festivos, así como las enfermedades que se pueden evitar con una buena higiene bucal.

En su clínica, 'Clínica de imagen' ofrece limpieza dental, empastes, extracciones, tratamientos de conducto, blanqueamiento dental, carillas, coronas, dentaduras, y mucho más.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

1 day ago Friday, December 08 2023 Dec 8, 2023 Friday, December 08, 2023 10:19:00 AM CST December 08, 2023
