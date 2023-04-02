x

La Entrevista: La importancia de la abstinencia durante el embarazo

Durante el embarazo, es importante cuidarte para no afectar al recién nacido en una forma negativa.

El médico pediatra Dr. Erwin Sanchez habla sobre recomendaciones médicas para cuidar su bebe durante el embarazo.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

