La Entrevista: La importancia de la abstinencia durante el embarazo
Related Story
Durante el embarazo, es importante cuidarte para no afectar al recién nacido en una forma negativa.
El médico pediatra Dr. Erwin Sanchez habla sobre recomendaciones médicas para cuidar su bebe durante el embarazo.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
News
Durante el embarazo, es importante cuidarte para no afectar al recién nacido en una forma negativa. El médico pediatra... More >>
News Video
-
Sunday, April 2, 2023: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
-
South Padre Island art gallery celebrating anniversary with new exhibit
-
Weslaco police: No injuries reported after 18-wheeler flips over
-
New DHR Health facility in Brownsville opens
-
Cameron County drainage district pushes lawmakers for improvements