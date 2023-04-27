La Entrevista: La importancia de la actividad física
Related Story
Doris Gutiérrez de Live Better RGV visito nuestro estudio para compartirnos la misión de esta organización sin fines de lucro.
Live Better RGV ayuda al Valle a que se convierta en una región mucho más físicamente activa, así como saludable.
Vea el video para más información.
News
Doris Gutiérrez de Live Better RGV visito nuestro estudio para compartirnos la misión de esta organización sin fines de lucro.... More >>
News Video
-
Thursday, April 27, 2023: Showers and storms, temps in the 80s
-
City of Edinburg undergoing development boom
-
Combes police investigating after two men found dead inside a home
-
Edcouch teen arraigned in connection with death of infant son
-
Defendant in murder trial claiming self-defense in death of Harlingen teen
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
-
Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run