La Entrevista: La importancia de la actividad física

Doris Gutiérrez de Live Better RGV visito nuestro estudio para compartirnos la misión de esta organización sin fines de lucro.

Live Better RGV ayuda al Valle a que se convierta en una región mucho más físicamente activa, así como saludable.

Vea el video para más información.

