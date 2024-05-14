x

La Entrevista: 'La Mancha Tattoo' presenta sus diseños de tatuajes

Kaitlin Muñoz, tatuadora, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre su labor y profesión como artista local de tatuajes en 'La Mancha Tattoo'.

Instagram: @mskatetattoo 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

1 day ago Monday, May 13 2024 May 13, 2024 Monday, May 13, 2024 11:49:00 AM CDT May 13, 2024
