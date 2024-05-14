La Entrevista: 'La Mancha Tattoo' presenta sus diseños de tatuajes
Kaitlin Muñoz, tatuadora, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre su labor y profesión como artista local de tatuajes en 'La Mancha Tattoo'.
Instagram: @mskatetattoo
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
