La Entrevista: Álamo celebra su centenario con un festival

El 27 de abril, la ciudad Álamo cumplirá su centenario y van a celebrar con un festival abierto al público totalmente gratuito.

Lya Yllades, portavoz de la ciudad, y Nina Chávez, visitan Noticias RGV para extender la invitación a la comunidad. 

Info: @cityofalamo

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

2 days ago Thursday, April 25 2024 Apr 25, 2024 Thursday, April 25, 2024 10:44:00 AM CDT April 25, 2024
