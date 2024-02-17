La Entrevista: Magnolia Events & La Condesa Event Center
En La Entrevista, la dueña de Magnolia Events y La Condesa Event Center, Nancy Santos, informa con respecto a sus organizaciones cuyo enfoque es en la preparación de diversos eventos.
Magnolia Events y La Condesa Event Center, ofrecen preparación de bodas, fiestas de cumpleaños, quinceañeras, fiestas de graduación, reuniones, y mucho más.
Para aprender más al respecto, haga clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
