La Entrevista: Magnolia Events & La Condesa Event Center

En La Entrevista, la dueña de Magnolia Events y La Condesa Event Center, Nancy Santos, informa con respecto a sus organizaciones cuyo enfoque es en la preparación de diversos eventos.

Magnolia Events y La Condesa Event Center, ofrecen preparación de bodas, fiestas de cumpleaños, quinceañeras, fiestas de graduación, reuniones, y mucho más.

Para aprender más al respecto, haga clic aquí.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

