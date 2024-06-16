La Entrevista: Parque de camiones de comida en Alton
Related Story
Mike Gutiérrez, propietario de 'Calle 5 Food Truck Park' visita Noticias RGV para informar sobre la variedad de platos y comidas que ofrecen, además de promocionar que todos los viernes tienen ''Lotería Night''.
Ubicación: 2508 E. Main Ave. Alton, Texas, 78573
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
News
Mike Gutiérrez, propietario de 'Calle 5 Food Truck Park' visita Noticias RGV para informar sobre la variedad de platos y... More >>
News Video
-
City of Pharr distributes over a thousand sandbags
-
Alamo fire chief resigns
-
Harlingen gun store owner reacts to Supreme Court ruling on bump stocks
-
Valley teens give back to the community by renovating Donna homes
-
Reactions to state law eliminating requirement for vehicle inspections in 2025
Sports Video
-
UTRGV to host Youth Basketball Camp in Brownsville
-
PSJA's Vinny Cano Signs Letter of Intent to Texas A&M International Baseball
-
PSJA North's Isaac Willingham Heading to Concordia Baseball
-
PSJA North Qualifies for the Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament for...
-
1-on-1 with UTRGV MBB HC Kahil Fennell