La Entrevista: Realizan Feria Universitaria y Comunitaria
En La Entrevista, Eddie Armendariz, representante del Texas TRIO Association anuncia que acogerá una Feria Universitaria y Comunitaria el sábado 24 de febrero a las 10 a.m.
Armendariz invita a todos los estudiantes de secundaria y adultos interesados en obtener un título postsecundario a asistir. Las organizaciones comunitarias también promoverán las diversas oportunidades, recursos y servicios que ofrecen a los residentes locales. La asistencia es gratuita para el público.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
