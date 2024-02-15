x

La Entrevista: Rene's Restaurant and Bakery nos presenta sus postres para este San Valentín

Nos visita Claudia Bugarin, de Rene's Restaurant and Bakery, nos muestran los distintos postres que están ofreciendo para San Valentín en su panadería/restaurante en Weslaco. 

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

2 days ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 8:51:00 AM CST February 13, 2024
