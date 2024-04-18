x

La Entrevista: Respondiendo preguntas sobre la Ley SB4

Jaime Diez, abogado de inmigración, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre la ley SB4, las políticas migratorias que conlleva y el impacto social que generará para los inmigrantes indocumentados en el Valle. 

Número de contacto para asesorías con el abogado: 956-544-3565

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

4 weeks ago Wednesday, March 20 2024 Mar 20, 2024 Wednesday, March 20, 2024 12:32:00 PM CDT March 20, 2024
