La Entrevista: Respondiendo preguntas sobre la Ley SB4
Jaime Diez, abogado de inmigración, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre la ley SB4, las políticas migratorias que conlleva y el impacto social que generará para los inmigrantes indocumentados en el Valle.
Número de contacto para asesorías con el abogado: 956-544-3565
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
