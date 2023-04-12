La Entrevista: Se aproxima la fecha límite para declarar sus impuestos
El día 18 de abril es la fecha límite para presentar sus impuestos, si aún no los ha hecho tenga en mente que existen multas.
Por tal motivo, la preparadora de impuestos, Gabriela Becerra, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hacer un recordatorio de mandar su información a tiempo y brindar algunos consejos para aquellos que aún están por enviarlos.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
